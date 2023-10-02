Missing Windows 11 Copilot may be a boon as it's apparently triggering AMD driver issue

Last week, Microsoft released its Windows 11 22H2 Moment 4 update which introduced several new features, and Copilot was one of the headlining ones. However, it was not available in the E.U. due to a new Digital Markets Act (DMA) policy, though we did share a workaround on how to get it if you happen to reside there.

In case you haven't been following Windows Copilot is a centralized AI assistant for Windows similar to how Microsoft 365 Copilot is for Microsoft 365.

Interestingly, Windows Copilot not working in the EU may be a boon for those users who own AMD graphics cards as some reports online suggest that the overclocking profiles and tunings saved on drivers are being wiped clean after every single reboot. Thankfully though, it looks to be only happening on the latest AMD Adrenalin 23.9.3 beta driver so hopefully, it will be fixed on the next WHQL-signed release.

However, at the moment, the driver team's hands may be full with 23H2 as Microsoft recently began ensuring system requirements compatibility for the upcoming feature update.

An AMD community forum user with the name rawintellect was able to find a workaround for the problem though which also kind of confirms that Copilot may indeed somehow be triggering the problem. They write:

I fixed it. Get vivetool. This is a command line interface that will allow you to disable co-pilot (which is causing this issue) with the command:



./vivetool /disable /id:44774629,44776738,44850061,42105254,41655236



Note the period and the slash at the beginning. This is required if you're using PowerShell (administrator). You could also issue the command without the period and slash in CMD (admin)

A feedback hub post also confirms the problems apparently started after installing the Moment 4 (KB5030310) update.

We have also often recommended using ViVeTool to enable or disable certain features or components on Windows though we do advise to proceed with caution as always. Those who do not want to use ViVeTool can also follow our guide where we show how to disable Copilot using the Group Policy Editor and the Registry Editor. This is said to address the profile reset issue.

It isn't the first time that Windows update has triggered such problems as they are known to often overwrite GPU drivers that the user has installed, be it AMD or Nvidia. Thankfully, this can be disabled using a Group Policy edit.

Thanks for the tip, anonymous tipster!