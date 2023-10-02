Spotify could be working on an AI-powered feature to create unique playlists

Recently, Spotify’s name has been popping around with mentions of AI-powered features. Last week, it introduced Spotify Jam as a collaborative way of listening to music and making playlists. The company also decided not to ban AI-generated music on the platform, arguing that as long as it does not involve impersonation of other artists, it is legitimate.

Today, according to Tech Crunch, Spotify has been spotted testing a new AI feature, to create AI-powered playlists. This was discovered in the app’s code by Chris Messina, a tech veteran-turned-investor.

Messina’s Threads post, includes screenshots of the app’s code that mentions texts like “AI playlists” and “playlists based on your prompts.” Messina speculates this could be an addition to the Spotify Blend genre where customized playlists are made according to users’ music tastes and the prompts they write.

While Spotify has not confirmed the feature of AI playlists, a company spokesperson clarified:

“At Spotify, we are constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users. But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”

This capability is, in a way, similar to the company’s “Niche mixes” feature launched in March 2023, where users can create personalized playlists based on a description in the Search tab. While it seemed as if the feature is AI-powered, the company clarified that it is based on Spotify’s personalization algorithms and tech.

Following Messina’s theory, he suggests the new AI playlists would be built using prompts, as well, although, unlike Niche Mixes, the capability is only seen in the code of the latest build of the Spotify app and not the public one.

That being said, these recent advancements further Spotify’s additions of AI technologies on its platform. With Spotify’s AI DJ spreading across more nations, it is evident the company is toying with AI and working on the latest language models to bring more personalization to its users.

