The latest ViveTool update makes it easier to identify and maintain Windows features

Albacore (@thebookisclosed), a software wizard behind the popular ViveTool app, has released version 0.3.0. The latest update brings several notable changes that make identifying features easier and improve their persistence over restarts. Also, the app now allows you to export or import feature configurations.

Here is the full changelog for version 0.3.0:

New command syntax.

Improved boot persistence to keep features working after restarts.

Support for identifying features by names.

Revised data types and struct bitfield sizes.

Greatly improved library performance.

Feature configuration import and export.

'Last Known Good' rollback system management.

Full reset command.

Update check command.

ViveTool is a must-have app for every Windows Insider or enthusiast who wants to ensure their computer has all the latest public and experimental features. Microsoft nowadays ships many new capabilities (Tabs in File Explorer) for testing in A/B mode, which means not every Insider can test them immediately. ViveTool allows force-enabling those features and even accessing those Microsoft has not announced yet (the new Search widget on the taskbar).

You can download ViveTool from its repository on GitHub. The app supports Windows 10 build 18963 and higher.