AMD 23.9.3 driver brings Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Payday 3 support

AMD's graphics driver team has pushed out the third driver update of September. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.3 release comes featuring support for a newly released game as well as an expansion. It doesn't look like any bug fixes are included in it this time, however. This release is also an optional download for AMD Radeon users, with it missing the usual WHQL certification.

CD Projekt RED released the highly-anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 earlier today, injecting a lengthy spy-thriller adventure into the RPG. AMD recommends anyone returning to Night City to install this driver beforehand for an optimal experience.

Meanwhile, Payday 3, the Starbreeze Studios-developed cooperative heisting game, released last week. While the game is currently having some major server issues, this driver is also a recommended install for anyone able to jump in and unjam some drills.

Unfortunately, AMD has not given any data on what sort of optimizations or bug fixes are included in this driver for these two titles. Being that no bug fixes are listed for this release as well, those from the red team not looking to jump into either game should be able to skip 23.9.3 without worrying too much.

The release notes also mention "MeanVarianceNormalization (MVN) and Stable Diffusion variants optimizations," though it does not go into any details on these changes.

Here are the known issues AMD is working on resolving:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encoding format while streaming select games using AMD Link. Users experiencing this issue are suggested to select the desired encode format before streaming as a temporary workaround.

The AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.9.3 driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Standalone download links can be found on the release notes page here.