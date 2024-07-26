Oracle releases VirtualBox 7.1 Beta with a refreshed UI, ARM virtualization for Linux, more

Oracle is working on a big update for VirtualBox, a popular virtualization software that is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Version 7.1 is currently in beta, and the first release is now available for everyone to try.

VirtualBox 7.1 Beta 1 includes multiple changes and new features, such as a "modernized look and feel" with the ability to switch between basic and advanced settings, a new performance dashboard for local VMs performance usage, instances cloning and reset, ARM virtualization for Linux, IPv6 support for NAT, and more. In addition, users can try improved screen recording performance, better accessibility, and more.

Here is the official changelog published on VirtualBox forums:

This is a major update. The following major new features were added: GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality

OCI: Performance dashboard shows resource usage like for local VMs

OCI: Function to clone compute instances

OCI: Function to reset compute instances

Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack: Ajustment to the PUEL license, removing the duplicated evaluation option, for limited time evaluation use please download it from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud

VRDE: If user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, enable it with self-signed certificate, including issuing a new one before the old one expires

NAT: new engine with IPv6 support

macOS/ARM host: ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs

Linux host and guest: Added Wayland support for Clipboard sharing (bug #20808) In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: Screen recording: improve performance

EFI: Add new Microsoft DB/KEX certificates to newly created VMs

GUI: Improved overall accessibility

GUI: Migration to recent Qt version.

You can give VirtualBox 7.1 Beta 1 a try by heading to the official forum. If you prefer stable releases, check out the recently released update under version 7.0.20.