VirtualBox fixes TPM Windows event viewer bug, shared clipboard issue, adds UEFI certs

Oracle has released its latest VirtualBox update today with version 7.0.20. This is a maintenance release and contains multiple noteworthy bug fixes and improvements.

For Windows, an event viewer bug has been fixed wherein it would show TPM (Trusted Platform Module) -related errors on Windows guest PCs. Speaking of Windows guest PCs, a high definition audio (HDA) recording emulation bug has been fixed on such systems as well. This bug was affecting both Windows 10 and Windows 11 guests.

Aside from these Windows bug fixes, new UEFI Secure Boot certificates have also been added. In case you missed it, Microsoft notified users about updated Secure Boot keys earlier this year in February, and this past week, the tech giant announced the deployment phase of the patches for the BlackLotus UEFI Secure Boot security flaw.

Moving on from Windows, a USB passing bug for macOS hosts has been fixed. Another USB-related bug triggering the Open Host Controller Interface (OHCI) has also been resolved.

Over on the Linux side of things, the new VirtualBox release has added initial support OpenSuse 15.6 and RHEL 9.5 kernels.

The full changelog is given below:

VirtualBox 7.0.20 (released July 16 2024)



This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: TPM: Fixed errors appearing [sic] the event viewer with Windows guests

macOS Hosts: Fixed passing USB devices to the VM (bug #21218)

Audio: Fixed recording with HDA emulation after newer Windows 10 / 11 guests got rebooted

USB: Fixed a deadlock in OHCI triggered when saving the current state of a VM or taking a snapshot (bug #22059)

Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for OpenSuse 15.6 kernel

Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for RHEL 9.5 kernel (bug #22099)

Guest Additions: Shared Clipboard: Fixed issue when extra new lines were pasted when copying text between Win and X11 (bug #21716)

UEFI Secure Boot: Add new Microsoft certificates to list for new VMs

To download the latest version of VirtualBox, 7.0.20, head over to the Neowin software stories page or the official website here.