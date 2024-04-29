PSA: How to disable 'Rewrite with Copilot' popup in Microsoft Edge

One of the recent Microsoft Edge updates introduced new Copilot popups that appear on the screen when you select text. That popup is part of the latest text editing tools Microsoft introduced for its browser several days ago.

Clicking the popup prompts Copilot to rephrase the highlighted portion of text and allows you to customize the result with different tones, formats, and lengths. Similar features exist in the Microsoft-owned SwiftKey keyboard on iOS and Android.

Of course, not everyone is happy with Microsoft Edge showing a banner upon text selection. Users are already complaining about the thing and looking for how to turn off the "Rewrite with Copilot" popup in Microsoft Edge. Fortunately, the solution is very simple, and it requires just a few clicks in the Settings app. Here is how to do that:

Launch Microsoft Edge and open (three dots) Menu > Settings. Go to the Languages section. Alternatively, type edge://settings/languages in the address bar and press Enter. Scroll down to the "Writing assistance" section. Toggle off the "Use Compose (AI-writing) on the web" feature. Enjoy the UI free of uncalled banners.

Microsoft invested a lot of money into Copilot and its underlying tech, so its attempts to ensure every user knows about AI-powered features are anything but surprising. Sadly, the way Microsoft pushes these features to end customers is often irritating, to put it mildly. The company could have made the "Rewrite with Copilot" option less intrusive by adding it to the context menu, the go-to place for common actions.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently released a new update for Edge 124 in the Stable Channel to address the problem with the Copilot app showing up on Windows Server editions. That update also patched several security vulnerabilities.

Do you like the new "Rewrite with Copilot" popup in Microsoft Edge?