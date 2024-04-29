The 1TB WD_Black Xbox Storage Expansion Card is back down to its all-time lowest price

We have already mentioned that the Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card is back at its lowest price of $229.99 at Amazon. As it turns out, the 1TB WD_Black Xbox storage expansion card from Western Digital is currently available at its all-time low price as well.

The 1TB WD_Black C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card is available for $124.99 at Amazon. That's $25 off its $149.99 MSRP. It's also currently $15 less than Seagate's 1TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card.

As with the Seagate card, the WD_Black Xbox Storage Expansion Card works with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. You just put the card in the expansion port, and that's all there is to it.

The WD_Black expansion card will work with Microsoft's Xbox Velocity Architecture on those two game consoles. For gamers, that means if you download and store a digital game on the expansion card, you can then launch and play that game without any performance issues. You should be able to play games on the card in the same way you can when you download and play a game on the console's onboard SSD storage.

In addition, the design and look of the WD_Black expansion card do look much like the color and designs you might find on other WD_Black products, like internal and external SSDs for PCs and PlayStation consoles.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.﻿

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.