Microsoft announces new AI features for Bing, SwiftKey, Edge, and Skype

Microsoft has announced a new feature drop for its mobile applications to match what the company currently offers on desktops. In addition to new AI-powered capabilities for Bing, Edge, Skype, and SwiftKey on smartphones, the company has started rolling out the features it announced earlier this month. They include history, richer responses with videos, knowledge cards, graphs, and improved formatting.

SwiftKey

The Compose feature is now available for SwiftKey users on Android and iOS. It allows generating drafts according to your preferred parameters, such as tone, format, length, and topic.

Also, the company expands on the recently released tone feature with two new styles—witty and funny. These two tones join the existing four that include professional, casual, polite, and social. Microsoft says the updated tone feature will help you create the right message from a one-liner to a work email.

Finally, the third new feature is an AI-powered translator built into SwiftKey. You can tap a button on the toolbar, paste some text, and quickly translate it into many languages.

Edge

Edge for Android and iOS will soon receive support for contextual chat, allowing you to ask Bing Chat questions related to the content on the current page. For example, you can tap the Bing Chat icon and ask it to pick the best wine for the recipe you are currently viewing.

Another similar new feature is text actions. You can highlight a word or phrase on a page and ask Bing to provide more context, explain something, and more.

Skype

The AI-powered Bing bot is now available in all group chats, meaning there is no more need for participants to search for Bing and att it to their contacts. Microsoft says the update is currently rolling out to Skype users and will arrive to all customers worldwide within a few days.

Bing App

Finally, there are a few neat improvements to the Bing app. Microsoft has prepared a new widget to access Bing Chat from the home screen on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Also, in upcoming weeks, Microsoft will let you transfer conversations from your desktop to mobile using QR codes.

At last, Microsoft increased the number of supported languages for voice input and improved the quality of non-English chats, allowing users to choose from various languages and voices for an optimal and delightful experience.

You can learn more about the new features coming soon to your mobile devices in a post on the official Microsoft Bing blog.