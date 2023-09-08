Report: Microsoft event will be about Windows Copilot plugins and not "Windows 12"

Microsoft has sent out invites to members of the media to attend an event on September 21 in New York City. Some parts of the event will likely be devoted to the official reveal of new Surface hardware products. We have previously reported rumors that the Surface Laptop Studio 2, the Surface Laptop Go 3, and the Surface Go 4 will be shown at the event with some CPU and GPU refreshes.

Today, Windows Central, using unnamed sources, claims to have a few more details on what might be revealed at the Microsoft event. As you might expect, Microsoft is reportedly going to show some more AI-related software advances on September 21.

The report says one of the big reveals at the event could be added support for third-party plug-ins for Windows Copilot, the generative AI assistant that's being tested currently by Windows Insiders. The story claims some of those plug-ins will be demoed at the event, including ones from Mem, Adobe, and Spotify.

Microsoft previously announced that third-party plug-ins would be coming to Bing Chat. So far the company has yet to pull the trigger on widespread support for that feature, although there are some reports that it's been flighting for some users for a little while. Expanding that support to Windows Copilot is certainly a no-brainer.

The new report also claims that Microsoft could offer more info on its Microsoft 365 Copilot productivity service at the event. While it's been in testing by businesses for a few months, it's possible the company could officially reveal a timetable for when Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for normal consumers during the event.

Additionally, the report states Microsoft could demo how PCs with an NPU (neural processing unit) will help boost performance while accessing AI tasks. The company could also show new AI features for Windows 11 apps like Paint or Photos.

Finally, the story claims what likely won't be talked about at the September 21 event. That includes specific mentions of a "Windows 12" or any mention or reveal of a Surface Pro 10 or Surface Laptop 6.

As usual, take these kinds of unconfirmed reports with a grain of salt. Also, Microsoft has made major changes to its press events at the last minute in the past, and that could happen here as well.