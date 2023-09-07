New rumor claims Microsoft will only refresh CPUs in its next Surface laptops

Microsoft's special Surface presentation is officially coming on September 21. Although there is no official information about what devices Microsoft plans to unveil, a new report shows that it donates a bunch of new CPUs in its Surface laptops. The company is expected to release four models, including a brand-new ARM-based Laptop Go 3 or Go 4.

The Surface Laptop Studio will receive the biggest upgrade, as we have already mentioned, with Microsoft opting to use Intel's new 45W Core i7-13800H Raptor Lake CPU.

This chip offers improved performance over the previous generation, with six high-performance and eight efficiency cores clocked up to 5.0GHz.

The Laptop Studio will be configurable with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage. The current model features 11th-gen Intel processors with an NVIDIA RTX GPU.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 will receive a more modest update, switching to Intel's Core i5-1235U Alder Lake CPU. This chip has two performance cores and eight efficiency cores clocked up to 4.4GHz. In July, we reported that it will also offer 128GB or 256GB SSD options, both with 8GB RAM.

Finally, the Surface Go 3 is ditching ARM and will now feature Intel's N200 Alder Lake quad-core chip clocked up to 3.7GHz, paired with 8GB RAM. Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configs. According to the latest leaks, Microsoft may want to use a new name, such as Surface Go 4.

Interestingly, there is no information about the next-gen Surface Pro or Surface Laptop. Last year, during its October event, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Studio 2+.

Aside from the internal CPU upgrades, Microsoft appears to be keeping the overall design the same for the new models. The refreshed Surface devices will launch on September 21 and should be available from October for selected countries.

Source: WinFuture