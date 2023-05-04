Microsoft confirms Bing Chat third-party plug-ins are coming, with more info at Build 2023

Today, Microsoft announced that its Bing Chat chatbot AI service is now in full Open Preview, allowing anyone to check it out immediately. It also revealed some new features that will be added soon to Bing chat, including a way to save chat histories, and much more. However, today Microsoft also confirmed a previous rumor that it will soon allow developers to create plug-ins for Bing Chat.

Microsoft stated:

For example, if you’re researching the latest restaurant for dinner in Bing chat, it will leverage OpenTable to help you find and book a reservation. Or, with Wolfram|Alpha, you can create powerful visualizations and get answers to complex science, math and human-curated data-based questions directly from Bing chat.

The company said it will be working with OpenAI, the team who developed GPT-4 which is the engine at the heart of Bing Chat, to help add plug-in features. OpenAI has already added that same plugin support to ChatGPT.

While there are few details about this kind of support, Microsoft says more will be revealed soon at its Build 2023 developer conference. It's being held in Seattle from May 23-24, with most of its sessions scheduled to be streamed live. We expect even more info about Bing Chat to be unveiled at the conference.