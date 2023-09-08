This 4TB NVMe Gen4 SSD deal is just so good, we are recommending it again

Over the last few months, we have typically been covering a lot of storage deals, both SSDs as well as hard disks (HDDs), and these include external as well as internal drives, as these parts have typically and frequently dropped in prices, making them easy recommendations for our readers.

Speaking of computer hardware, other components like memory, monitors, keyboards, mice, and the like, have also been discounted. You can find our coverage of those deals by browsing these articles.

Coming back to storage, you might be in a situation where you need a 4TB NVMe drive, perhaps because you want to play games and take advantage of technologies like Microsoft's DirectStorage. The Silicon Power UD90 is currently by far the best-value NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD available right now. Not only is it pretty fast, but its 4TB capacity for just $161 (buying link below) is pretty enticing and hard not to recommend to our readers. You can also consider the 2TB model though the 4TB one is the better relative purchase. We do however recommend getting a heatsink with this.

The full specs are given below:

Performance Read(max.) 250GB: 4,700MB/s 500GB: 5,000MB/s 1TB: 5,000MB/s 2TB: 5,000MB/s 4TB: 5,000MB/s

Performance Write(max.) 250GB: 1,500MB/s 500GB: 2,700MB/s 1TB: 4,800MB/s 2TB: 4,800MB/s 4TB: 4,500MB/s

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

MTBF (est): 1,500,000 hours

Endurance (TBW): 250GB: 200 500GB: 300 1TB: 600 2TB: 1200 4TB: 2400

Shock Resistance Test: 1500g/0.5ms

Features: HMB (host memory buffer) instead of dedicated DRAM cache LDPC (low-density parity check)



The product listed below is sold and shipped by Amazonor by the manufacturer itself:

Silicon Power 4TB UD90 NVMe M.2 2280 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD, sequential Read/Writes up to 5,000/4,500 MB/s (SP04KGBP44UD9005): $160.97 (Amazon US) **[Best value deal]**

Silicon Power 2TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD sequential Read/Writes up to 5,000/4,800 MB/s (SP02KGBP44UD9005): $78.97 (Amazon US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.