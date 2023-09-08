Taskbar drag and drop Explorer crash issue fixed in Windows 11 build 23541, and more

Microsoft, today, has released the newest build to Windows 11 Dev channel Insiders. The new build, 23541, fixes many bugs like one where dragging app icons on the taskbar would make Explorer crash, though Microsoft confirms there are several new File Explorer bugs too. There is also a Microsoft Store update.

The full changelog for the new build is given below:

Changes and Improvements [Start menu] Rich thumbnail previews (tooltips) for cloud files under Recommended on the Start menu and the ability to right-click to share on these files which rolled out with Build 23511 may temporarily disappear for some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Fixes [Taskbar] Fixed an issue where dragging app icons in the taskbar may sometimes lead to an explorer.exe crash. [Search on the Taskbar] Fixed an issue where sometimes the tooltip when mousing over the search box wouldn’t match the current search highlight. [Dev Drive] Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to paste a folder path to mount into the dialog when creating a new Dev Drive. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [File Explorer] [ NEW ] Icons on the desktop may show as generic white pages rather than their proper icons.

] Icons on the desktop may show as generic white pages rather than their proper icons. [ NEW ] There is an issue where the progress wheel icon will get stuck in the File Explorer tab even though the folder has finished loading.

] There is an issue where the progress wheel icon will get stuck in the File Explorer tab even though the folder has finished loading. [NEW] Changing the sort order of folders doesn’t persist if you navigate away and back from the folder. [Start menu] Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. [Input] Unicode Emoji 15support which began rolling out with Build 23475 and the updated color font format with COLRv1 support that began rolling out with Build 23506 no longer appear after updating to Build 23531 due to a bug. This issue will be fixed in a future flight soon.

[NEW] There is a high hitting tabtip.exe crash which is impacting the ability for some Insiders to type. [Windows Copilot] [NEW] We heard feedback from Insiders in the Dev Channel that the Windows Copilot Preview is not available in some regions. We found an issue and plan to re-enable it for these Insiders with a fix in a future flight.

We heard feedback from Insiders in the Dev Channel that the Windows Copilot Preview is not available in some regions. We found an issue and plan to re-enable it for these Insiders with a fix in a future flight. You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using voice access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time. Microsoft Store Update Windows Insiders in all channels running version 22308.1401.x.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out: New Game Pass page: Explore and subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate through our new dedicated page. With the new experience, you can learn about Game Pass benefits, such as exclusive games, deals, free perks, EA Play, and more. It’s also easier to discover, jump in, and play your next favorite game, including Day One games, new games on Game Pass, Bethesda games, and more. New Game Pass page in the Microsoft Store. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

You can read the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.