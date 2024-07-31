Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S25's Exynos 2500 chipset for the first time

During the latest financial report, Samsung officially took the wraps off its in-house 3nm smartphone chipset, the Exynos 2500. The company confirmed that it would launch the Exynos 2500 sometime later this year. The next year's Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will likely use Samsung's Exynos 2500 SoC in some regions.

Notably, this is the second 3nm chipset from Samsung. Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Exynos W1000, which is based on the 3nm process. The Exynos W1000 3nm chip powers the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, launched earlier this month.

In the official Q2 2024 financial results report, it was revealed that the System LSI business, which is responsible for developing camera sensors and smartphone processors, is ensuring that there is no shortage of the Exynos 2500 chipset for "flagship products."

It was also noted that after receiving a positive response to their first 3nm chipset, the Exynos W1000, in their wearable products, Samsung is highly positive about the Exynos 2500. The chip will be built using a second-generation GAA process, which would mitigate any issues related to performance and efficiency.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in Q1 of 2025. The flagship S-series will likely make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy and Exynos 2500 chipset. Some previous reports have suggested that Samsung may also include MediaTek Dimensity chipsets in its Galaxy S25 series.

Previously, it was also revealed that the Exynos 2500 is all set to surpass the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance. Furthermore, Samsung could use the PC's heat sink technology to manage thermals on the Exynos 2500.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung may use silicon capacitors in Exynos 2500, which would allow for better voltage control and reduction in frequency noise during high performance.