Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might be initially exclusive to Korea and China

Things around Samsung's slimmest Galaxy phone—Galaxy S25 Edge—do seem a bit edgy. Previously, it was reported that the device could debut on April 16 in Korea and a day earlier in Europe. However, a new report suggested that the launch may not happen this month, and the Galaxy S25 Edge launch might have been delayed due to the recent changes in the leadership of the MX (Mobile Experience) division.

Now, a fresh tip by reliable leaker IceUniverse on the Chinese social media platform Weibo indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch sometime by the end of May. Additionally, the device might be a limited availability product, with the upcoming smartphone initially available only in South Korea and China.

image via IceUniverse

This could be a bit disappointing update for some Galaxy fans who were waiting to get their hands on Samsung's slimmest Galaxy phone. Especially since Samsung teased the device a couple of times, and the rumors have already created a bit of hype around it.

There are also rumors that Samsung may ditch a separate Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Instead, the company could follow a strategy similar to what it did for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition by releasing a teaser video of the Galaxy S25 Edge and debuting it online.

Samsung could price the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Earlier reports suggest that it could start at KRW 1.5 million (roughly $1,000) for the 256GB model. The phone is tipped to weigh 162 grams, similar to that of the vanilla Galaxy S25, but measures just 5.84mm thick.

It could launch in three titanium colors, namely, Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. Purported hands-on videos have also emerged, showcasing the device from all angles.