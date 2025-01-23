The Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB RAM model may not launch in US, UK, Canada, and other countries

This year, Samsung increased the RAM in its Galaxy S25 series, with all models starting at 12GB. While the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra all come with a single 12GB RAM variant, there are different storage options to choose from. However, official information coming from Samsung Korea, is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB RAM model will only be exclusive to Korea. Interestingly, the official Chinese website also lists the 16GB/1TB model.

As per Samsung's official newsroom post, the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for purchase in South Korea through the company's website. This model will cost KRW2,249,500 (roughly $1,566) and will only be available in Titanium Jet Black color. However, on the Chinese official website, the 16GB model is available for ¥13,699 (roughly $1,881).

The Galaxy S25 series introduces several new AI features and Android goodies, to take the user experience to the next level. Samsung also mentioned that it decided to freeze the prices of the Galaxy S25 lineup, at least in the home country, to "lower the purchasing burden and focus on popularizing Galaxy AI so that more customers can experience the new Galaxy S25 Series."

Samsung also shared that the pre-sales for the Galaxy S25 series will run from January 24 to February 3, with the official launch set for February 7. During this period, interested buyers can also book the 16GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For now, when we checked the official Samsung US, and Samsung India websites, but did not find any news regarding the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB RAM model. It is unclear whether this 16GB RAM model will arrive in other countries or remain exclusive to South Korea and China. Meanwhile, Samsung also teased another addition to the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is expected to launch in the second half of this year and is rumored to cost under $1,300.