Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may not be as slim as Chinese foldables

Samsung was expected to launch multiple models of the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the second Unpacked event of the year. However, we only got one standard variant of its premium foldable. Still, the rumor mill suggests that Samsung still has multiple variants of the Galaxy Z Fold6 in the pipeline.

It was earlier reported that Samsung may launch a pocket-friendly Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, which was speculated to be a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold6. It was expected to be a China-centric model.

Later, a leak suggested that Samsung had scrapped the plans to launch an affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 FE model. There were also some rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra model. It was also speculated that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim as Samsung W25 in China.

Then, a report emerged about Samsung still working on a Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim. Now, another report has popped up, courtesy of The Elec, suggesting that Samsung is definitely working on a Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim model, but it may not be as thin as the Chinese foldables.

Despite removing multiple components, including the digitizer, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could not be thinner than Chinese foldables. The thinness of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim could be between 11mm and 11.5mm.

A digitizer is a display component that enables stylus input. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim uses two digitizers of 0.3mm on either side of the panel. This allows the phone to be used with a stylus for drawing, writing, and Air Actions.

Samsung is supposedly concerned about the reliability of the product and isn't too sure about making it slimmer than 11.5mm. Moreover, the company also needs to protect some upgrades for the next year's product. According to an industry insider,

It will be difficult for the Z Fold 6 Slim model to be thinner than the Chinese foldable phones anyway. Samsung Electronics needs to leave room for parts to be applied to next year’s foldable phone.

This suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may be thicker than the Chinese foldable phones released this year. Samsung is currently finalizing its decisions on how much further it can lower the thickness from 11.5mm but won't expect it to be as thin as the Honor Magic V3, which is nearly 9.2-9.3mm, or Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which is 9.47mm thin.

However, it is rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim may feature a bigger cover display than the standard model.