Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition tipped to have minimal display crease, better than ever

Samsung is expected to launch one more foldable before the end of this year. Reportedly, the name of the foldable is quite confusing. It could be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra, or the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, and it is expected to launch only in South Korea and China.

In China, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is rumored to be launched as Samsung W25. A lot has already been leaked about the device, with some leaks giving us a look at the design of the device, suggesting better durability, and hinting at Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP primary camera.

Now, a fresh tip by reliable tipster IceUniverse claims that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition will have minimal display crease, better than ever. With each generation, Samsung employs new technology to minimize the display crease. However, until now, Samsung hasn't been able to achieve the minimum level of display crease that brands like OPPO and Motorola offer on their foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special edition

This time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 12, 2024

It appears that Samsung might have finally cracked the code, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could give serious competition to rival phones. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is also tipped to feature a titanium backplate and could come with an upgraded under-display camera.

This year's Galaxy Z Fold6 packed a 4MP camera, whereas the Special Edition is rumored to feature a 5MP camera. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition isn't expected to be thinner than Chinese rivals but could come with a bigger cover display. For now, everything about the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is a rumor, and nothing official has been revealed. So, we would advise you to take any piece of information with a pinch of salt.

Let us know in the comments below if the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is shaping up to be what it should have been and whether you want Samsung to release it globally.