The alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition looks thinner and has a brushed metal back

Samsung is expected to launch another foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, later this year. Much has already been talked about the device, and it most likely will launch in South Korea and China.

Cut to now, we have our first look at the device, sporting a sleek and slim design. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is anticipated to be a thinner version of the standard Galaxy Z Fold6, which launched in July this year. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is also referred to as the "Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim" and the "Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra."

According to the render, while the device shares a similar appearance with the Galaxy Z Fold6, its thinner design is immediately noticeable. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition shows off a flat frame, with rounded corners.

The camera island of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in the render looks a bit different from the company's previous foldables. The device is shown to rock a triple-camera module, which is protruding from the back of the device and has squarish-round corners. It is rumored to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor with 2x optical zoom.

Speaking of the rear, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could be seen rocking a brushed metal finish. Samsung might use titanium as the backplate metal instead of SUS (Steel Use Stainless).

The phone's cover display has a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The power button rests on the right-hand side of the phone and may double up as a fingerprint scanner, with the volume rockers sitting just above the power button.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung could use UFG (Ultra Foldable Glass) screen technology instead of UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) technology, adding more durability to the display. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is expected to support S-Pen.

The foldable is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. It is also tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could measure 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm in its unfolded position. In China, the device could launch with a different name, reportedly Samsung W25.

