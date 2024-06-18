Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim as the Samsung W25 in China

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the upcoming Unpacked event next month in Paris, along with multiple other Galaxy products. While the event will see a single Galaxy Z Fold6 device, previous rumors suggested that this year we could see multiple Galaxy Z Fold6 models, one of which was expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold6 FE (tentative name).

There were rumors of a toned-down version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone that was expected to debut in China. The phone was speculated to cut corners in terms of features, to keep the price down. However, it was reported last month, that Samsung has scrapped the plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 FE because the company wasn't able to reduce the thickness of the phone.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Samsung may launch a new Galaxy Z Fold6 variant, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, which, according to a tip by reliable tipster IceUniverse, could be launched as the Samsung W25 in China. And chances are that it could be the same Galaxy Z Fold6 FE that was rumored to come with a slim profile and without an S-Pen-compatible screen.

According to the tipster on X, the Samsung W25, aka the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim, would be thinner and lighter than the standard model. But IceUniverse also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim or the Samsung W25 would be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim will be named Samsung W25 in China, which is lighter, thinner and larger than Fold6.

Will be released in October and does not support SPen. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2024

The tipster doesn't reveal much detail about the device but claims that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim or the Samsung W25 may launch in October in China. The lack of S-Pen support may not be a deal-breaker since many avoid using an external stylus on the foldable's screen since it is more fragile than a normal screen.

It is speculated that the Samsung W25 could run on the latest Snapdragon processor, and since it is alleged to be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold6, it may get a bigger battery as well.