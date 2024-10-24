Microsoft Edge adds more page color settings along with a way to turn off custom scrollbars

Microsoft recently launched version 130 of its Edge web browser in its Stable channel. While that new version had quite a lot of new features in its published change log last week, Microsoft revealed a couple of new ones today.

In ablog post, Microsoft says it has made some accessibility improvements in Edge 130. Specifically, users can now customize the page colors in the browser. The blog post states:

Do you have trouble reading web pages due to their color schemes? Is the text too bright or too dark? Do links blend into the background? Or perhaps you want to change the way your browser looks. If so, try the new Page colors feature in Microsoft Edge. The Page colors feature is especially useful for users who have vision impairments, color blindness, or light sensitivity. However, it can also help reduce eye strain and fatigue when browsing for long periods of time.

Edge 130 users can go into the Settings and more (…) menu and select the Settings option, followed by the Accessibility selection. They should then see the Page colors section. They can then pick from one of four page color options: Dusk, Desert, Black, and White. The Accessibility options part of Edge also allows users to exclude any websites from these new page color settings.

The other new feature in Edge 130 that was revealed today is the new Turn off custom scrollbars option. Microsoft says:

While many website authors customize scrollbars to achieve a unique style, we heard from users that not everybody likes using them. Certain users always prefer to see the default browser scrollbars as this improves consistency and accessibility for them. By making it possible for you to disable custom scrollbars, we aim to accommodate these preferences and enhance usability and accessibility.

Once again, Edge users can go to the Settings and more (…) menu, select the Settings option, and the Accessibility section. They, can then click the Turn off custom scrollbars setting.