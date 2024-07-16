Samsung may use silicon capacitors for Galaxy S25's Exynos 2500 chipset

If the latest rumors are to be believed, then Samsung could use silicon capacitors inside the Exynos 2500 processor. Notably, the Exynos 2500 processor is expected to power next year's flagship, the Galaxy S25 series.

The latest report by Bloter suggests that the company is continuing to work towards the chip's development. A previous leak has suggested that the Exynos 2500 processor could surpass its Qualcomm counterpart, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics reportedly developed test equipment for mass production of the Exynos 2500. The company has completed the preparations and is all set for mass production of the chipset.

Samsung is supposedly developing silicon capacitors for the Exynos 2500, which are likely to be used inside the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and maybe the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, silicon capacitors are ultra-thin and are located close to the semiconductor, allowing for better stable voltage maintenance in response to current changes.

The report adds that using silicon capacitors would also help reduce the high-frequency noise since the recent AI boom demands high performance. They can be manufactured in various shapes, sizes, terminals, and capacities as per requirements.

There are also rumors that Samsung could add a MediaTek chipset to its Galaxy S25 series, at least in some capacity. This is because of the increase in the price of Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chips. It was rumored that Samsung could use a combination of Exynos, MediaTek, and Qualcomm processors in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo played a spoiled sport and claimed that Qualcomm would be the sole supplier for the entire Galaxy S25 series. These are all rumors, and we advise you to take any information with a pinch of salt.

Let us know if you would like a MediaTek-powered Galaxy S25 model or want Samsung to continue offering its flagship lineup with Snapdragon and Exynos.