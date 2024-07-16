Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass mid-July update will add five Day One game releases

Last week, Microsoft revealed major pricing and feature changes for its various Game Pass subscription services. However, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the current members of the Xbox Game Pass Console can all keep getting Day One game releases.

That's good news for the rest of July, as five Day One games will be released for those subscribers. The Xbox Wire site has information on those titles. Two of the games will be added to Game Pass today: the pixel platformer Magical Delicacy and the multiplayer co-op game Flock.

Two more Day One titles will be added to Game Pass on July 18. One is the fantasy action RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and the other is another fantasy-themed game Dungeons of Hinterberg. Finally, Capom's single-player action strategy game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will debut on Game Pass on July 19.

If you are a fan of (American) football, Electronic Arts is about to launch EA Sports College Football 25. Game Pass subscribers can download a free 10-hour trial of that game today.

Sadly, three current games on Game Pass will be leaving the service on July 31:

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass members can purchase the full games before they leave the service with a 20 percent discount.

The Xbox Wire post also mentions that there will be "another update for you soon" for Game Pass members. That could be a reference to recent rumors that suggest Game Pass will soon add the current game in Activision's Call of Duty first-person shooter series, Modern Warfare III, sometime later in July. We will hopefully learn soon if that rumor is indeed accurate.