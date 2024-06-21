Fresh leak gives us a peek into the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera upgrades

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series next year, but rumors about the Galaxy S25 lineup have been floating around the internet already. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get a 16GB RAM model, the first time since the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Previous reports have also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will continue to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The reason behind keeping the same battery specifications as the previous generation is said to be that Samsung wants to cap the costs of its future flagship phones.

Now, a fresh leak from X user Sperandio4Tech reveals alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra camera sensor details. It reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack three upgraded camera sensors. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to get major camera upgrades, and reportedly, two of the four cameras on the phone are expected to get upgraded.

It has already been leaked that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would pack a 200MP camera with a new sensor, expected to be the ISOCELL HP2. The fresh leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack a new version of the 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which is slightly smaller than the sensor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra but would bump the camera resolution to 50MP.

Galaxy S25 Ultra - New Sensors Revealed



Although we still don't know the names of the sensors at this stage, the Ultrawide will have a new version of the 1/2.76" JN1 sensor, which is slightly smaller than the one in the S24 Ultra and has a higher resolution of 50MP, as we've… pic.twitter.com/LOyU9QJ9MT — Sperandio4Tech (@ISAQUES81) June 20, 2024

For the 3x telephoto camera, Samsung is rumored to bring a new 1/3" ISOCELL sensor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would be larger than the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and would also increase the resolution to 50MP.

The tipster also suggests that Samsung is preparing new algorithms, which are expected to improve the photo and video quality of the premium phone. However, there are no further details about the algorithms since it is too early, according to the source.