Galaxy S25 Ultra hits a new high on Geekbench, Galaxy S25+ appears with a Exynos chip

The chipset confusion surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 series seems unlikely to end anytime soon. Earlier rumors suggested that due to low yield, Samsung will be ditching the Exynos 2500 processor, opting to equip all models in next year's Galaxy S25 series with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

However, adding more to the confusion, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra US model has now appeared on Geekbench, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ has also allegedly popped up on the same platform, powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset.

As for the benchmark results, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra (model number SM-S938U) crushed the performance test and reached new highs. The S25 Ultra's US variant scored an impressive 3,148 single-core score and 10,236 multi-core score. This is better than the smartphone's previous sighting on Geekbench, where it reached single-core and multi-core scores of 3,069 and 9,080, respectively.

The changes in the scores are likely the result of better optimization of the device with the SoC. There are still a few months left before the official unveiling, and the scores will only just get better. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is a powerful chipset and has the Oryon CPU, featuring Prime and Performance cores architecture with a 24MB cache with the ability to hit 4.32GHz frequency. More details here.

On the other hand, the supposed Galaxy S25+ with model number SM-S936B on Geekbench managed to score 2,359 single-core and 8,141 multi-core points. The variant was powered by a chipset carrying model number S5E9955, rumored to be the Exynos 2500 processor. It is speculated that Samsung may use silicon capacitors for Exynos 2500 allowing for better stable voltage maintenance in response to current changes.

The Exynos 2500, as seen on Geekbench, boasts a 10-core CPU with a prime CPU clocked at 3.3GHz two high-performance cores clocking 2.75GHz, and three at 2.36GHz. Two power-efficient cores are running at 1.8GHz. The benchmark scores are expected to get better over time, if Samsung plans to introduce the chipset in the Galaxy S25 series.

The South Korean giant will announce the Galaxy S25 series early next year, as confirmed in the earnings report for Q3 2024. It is also rumored that Samsung may also launch a "Galaxy S25 Slim" model, a few months after the Galaxy S25 series launch.