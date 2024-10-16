Samsung Galaxy S25 series to come with One UI 7.1 out of the box

We have heard a lot about next year's Galaxy S25 series. It is rumored that Samsung could power the standard Galaxy S25 series with the MediaTek chipset and ditch the Exynos processor. However, recently, it was reported that Samsung is still positive about the Exynos 2500 processor and hasn't given up on it yet.

It has also been rumored that the Snapdragon processor will be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the processor confusion is still present, the latest leak provides interesting details about the software on the upcoming Galaxy S-series.

According to reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X, Samsung could boot the Galaxy S25 series with One UI 7.1 update. Yes, you heard it right! While Galaxy fans are still waiting for the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta program to commence, which Samsung has confirmed to begin later this year, news about the One UI 7.1 update has popped up.

One UI 7 is definitely the biggest improvement in the history of One UI or the entire Samsung software.

But if you want to experience the most powerful One UI 7, please buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB RAMversion. It will provide the most powerful chip and the most ample memory… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 16, 2024

Last month, it was reported that the One UI 7 update would focus on smooth animations, whereas the One UI 7.1 update would bring more functions to the Galaxy phones, as they will be an important part of the Galaxy S25 series, and the latest leak corroborates the previous one.

Samsung has been following a tradition of releasing new One UI updates at the end of the year and bundling the new Galaxy S-series phones next year with an x.1 iteration of the One UI update. Following the launch of the new Galaxy S-series phones, older models catch up and pick up the incremental update.

According to the latest leak, Samsung will follow the same path this year, and the Galaxy S25 series will come with new functionalities thanks to One UI 7.1. The leakster also noted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra 16GB RAM model will be the most powerful phone to run One UI 7.1, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. As for the One UI 7 update, it is expected to bring a lot of new changes to Galaxy phones.