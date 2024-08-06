One UI 7 allegedly focusses on smooth animations while One UI 7.1 will add more functions

Samsung has allegedly delayed the launch of the One UI 7 Open Beta program due to unknown reasons. While we wait for the beta program to commence, a new post on X revealed more info about what we can expect from not only the upcoming One UI 7 update but also the next One UI 7.1 update.

After sharing an alleged One UI 7 changelog of features, IceUniverse has shared that the next iteration of One UI will focus more on bringing smooth animation and fluency across the UI, whereas the next iteration will primarily focus on adding new functions to Galaxy phones.

Samsung flagship phones have always been equipped with top-notch processors, but they have lacked iOS-like smooth animations and fluidity across the UI. Since the tipster mentions "elegant animation," Galaxy phones could be getting much better at animations with One UI 7.

One UI 7.0 focuses on animation (including elegant animation) and system fluency.

One UI 7.1 will add more functions because it is an important part of S25. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 6, 2024

As for the One UI 7.1 update, it could be the one that will bring new functionalities. One UI 7.1 will be an important part of next year's Galaxy S-series lineup and could come pre-installed in the Galaxy S25 lineup slated to debut in 2025.

But that doesn't mean One UI 7 isn't bringing anything new to the table. Samsung is expected to introduce a bottom search bar with One UI 7 app drawer, making one-hand operation easy. Galaxy phones are also expected to get a Good Lock Game Module to provide gamers access to granular game settings.

Additionally, One UI 7 is speculated to bring new app icons, a new camera UI, new battery icons on the top notification panel, new charging animations in the lock screen, and even let you personalize the app and folder icons with your images. Overall, a lot of changes are expected out of the One UI 7 update.