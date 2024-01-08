Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro launches in the US on February 2, 2024

In June 2023, Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. After months of anticipation, the company is finally ready to ship its "revolutionary spatial computer" in the United States to those willing to shell out $3,499.﻿

Tim Cook said the following about the launch of the Apple Vision Pro:

The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explorer.

Although the price of $3,499 may look obscenely high to some, Apple Vision Pro packs a lot of high-end tech. For example, it utilizes micro-OLED (Apple claims there are more pixels per eye than a 4K TV offers) and high-performance eye tracking for responsive and intuitive input. The headset also has an external display that projects your eyes when someone approaches you to "give visual cues to others" about what you are focused on. It also makes you look like a rich dork, but that is debatable.

Other tech includes a dual-chip design powered by the Apple M2 processor and a brand-new R1 chip for processing input from twelve cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

You can use Apple Vision Pro for advanced productivity. Paired with a keyboard, mouse, or trackpad, Vision Pro can place multiple apps around you for the ultimate multitasking. Entertainment scenarios include watching movies with HDR and playing games on virtual displays of any size, watching spatial life-size videos recorded using compatible iPhones, and more. Just do not expect to store much on your Apple helmet since it only has 256GB of onboard storage with no option to expand it.

Apple understands that one size cannot fit all, and a wearable device needs extra customization to ensure comfortable use by everyone. You will be able to personalize your Vision Pro with different bands and prescription lenses if necessary.

Apple Vision Pro will be available for preorders on January 19, 2024. Shipping starts on February 2, 2024.