Samsung's own app apparently reveals the new design of the Galaxy Buds3 series

It has been rumored that Samsung is taking a new design approach for the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Notably, it has been leaked that Samsung could introduce a stem-like design for its next wireless earphones, similar to the likes of Apple AirPods, Nothing Ear, etc.

Recently, a mosaic promo image of the Galaxy Buds3 was leaked, suggesting that the design change is real. The leaked image suggested that Samsung is doing away with the in-ear "buds" design and replacing it stem-like design.

The purported reason behind this huge change in design was that Samsung wanted to improve call quality and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). While the current design gives the buds a unique identity, the stem design should solve the issues with call quality since it brings the mic closer to your mouth.

Now, according to a fresh leak by tipster Rydah on X, Samsung's own app has seemingly confirmed the redesign of Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro. The screenshot shared by the tipster seems to be of the Samsung Members app, and as a part of the device selection, the app itself reveals the design of the upcoming earphones.

The device selection list includes Galaxy products such as the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds3, and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, all of which are expected to debut at the upcoming Unpacked event next month in Paris.

The icons used for the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro in the app confirm the redesign, and they are depicted as rounded, stem-like earbuds, true to the early leaks. One interesting thing here is that both the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro have stem-like icons, suggesting that the design isn't exclusive to the premium Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

However, it could be the "blade-light" that has been rumored to feature in the upcoming earphones that could separate the Galaxy Buds3 Pro from the standard Galaxy Buds3.