Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro receive BIS certification ahead of their official debut

Next month, Samsung will launch multiple Galaxy products at the Unpacked event in Paris. Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch FE, the Korean technology giant will also launch the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro true wireless stereo earbuds (TWS).

Last month, the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro picked up the FCC certification. And recently, we had a leak highlighting a new design for the Galaxy Buds3 series. Notably, the Galaxy Buds3 will sport a new stem design similar to the Apple AirPods, Nothing Ear, etc.

Now, a fresh report by MySmartPrice has revealed that the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro have picked up the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. While the listing doesn't reveal much about the upcoming wireless earbuds in terms of specifications or features, it does reveal that the product will launch in India after its global debut.

image via MySmartPrice

Both the Galaxy Buds3 and the Buds3 Pro were spotted on the BIS listing with model numbers SM-R630 and SM-R530, respectively. The new stem-like design has been allegedly approved by Samsung to improve the call quality and the ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) feature.

A stem brings the microphone of the earbuds closer to the mouth, which will help improve the call quality. It is also expected that the stem design will help add more surface for touch controls. Apart from the new design, it is speculated that Samsung will include a "blade light" with the Galaxy Buds3 series. However, it is expected to be exclusive to the premium Galaxy Buds3 Pro.

Samsung is also rumored to include some Galaxy AI features in the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, such as the live translation feature. Reportedly, the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro will include a dual-driver design, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 dust resistance, and more. It is also expected to have 30 hours of battery life.