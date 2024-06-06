Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra & Galaxy Watch7 alleged specs leak ahead of official debut

Samsung is gearing up for the second Unpacked event of the year in Paris next month, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6, the Galaxy Watch7 series, the Galaxy Watch FE, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. There are also rumors of the debut of the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro.

After multiple rounds of leaks and rumors, we now have the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 series and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 series includes two sizes of the Watch7.

According to the leak (via Android Headlines), the Galaxy Watch7 will come in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, similar to the Galaxy Watch6. The Galaxy Watch7 is touted to debut in green and cream colors. The Wear OS watch is built with Armor Aluminum 2, with the display made of sapphire crystal, which is something Apple has applied to its most expensive watch, the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch7 comes with 5ATM and IP68 certification with MIL-STD-810H certification, adding some ruggedness. The watch will be powered by a 300mAh battery in the 40mm variant, while the 44mm model will pack a 425mAh battery.

The most prominent update in the Galaxy Watch7 is the new chipset, apparently a 3nm processor. This will make the watch more fluid in operation, and it will be able to handle tasks well. The Galaxy Watch7 will reportedly offer 32GB, and the display will offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Now, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a 47mm case size and is made of titanium. The Watch Ultra will be allegedly offered in titanium gray, titanium silver, and titanium beige. On the durability front, it will have 10ATM and IP58 along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

The battery capacity is reported to be 590mAh, the same as the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Samsung will power the Galaxy Watch Ultra with the same 3nm processor as the Galaxy Watch7. The display will be 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy Watch Ultra will only be sold in LTE with Bluetooth model. There is no information yet about either of the smartwatches.