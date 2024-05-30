Samsung Find app will include a 'Lost Mode' to help find the Galaxy Ring

Samsung is expected to launch a bunch of products at the upcoming Unpacked event slated for July in Paris. We will see the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip6, and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with the Galaxy Watch7 series, the rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra (aka Galaxy Watch X), the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and also the most anticipated, Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring was recently spotted on the FCC listing, reportedly to debut in multiple sizes ranging from 5 to 12. The Galaxy Ring is expected to pack different battery capacities for different ring sizes, the biggest battery among which (22.5mAh) will be housed inside the size 12.

Earlier, the price of the Galaxy Ring was also leaked, along with the information about the subscription charges for an enhanced experience. According to the leak, the Galaxy Ring could cost around $300-$350 in the US with an additional $10 subscription to Samsung Health. It isn't confirmed if the subscription is mandatory to use the Galaxy Ring or not.

Now, according to an APK teardown report by Android Authority, some strings of code were found in the latest version of the Samsung Find app for a feature called "Lost Mode." This "Lost Mode" feature is for the Galaxy Ring, allowing users to find the misplaced or lost device quickly and easily. Here is the strings of code found in the app:

Lost mode helps protect your ring while it's missing.

I lost my ring. Please help me find it.

Couldn't connect to Ring to start blinking.

Tap start to make the light on your ring blink.

Ring light is blinking.

This ring will be locked to your Samsung account. No one else will be able to use it.

As per the strings, you will be able to turn on "Lost Mode" from the app. You will have the option to locate the lost ring by turning on the light embedded in the Galaxy Ring and having it start blinking. The app will also inform the user if the light is blinking or if the connection cannot be established to blink the light.

Moreover, the app will also include a feature to lock Samsung accounts from the ring so that no one else can use the ring and misuse your data. Do note that the feature was spotted in an APK teardown, meaning that it is unclear if and when the feature could roll out.