Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 may cost you more than the Galaxy Z Flip5, and it's bad news

Samsung is expected to debut debut the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 at the upcoming Unpacked event next month in Paris. After months of rumors and leaks, we now have a good idea of what we could expect from the upcoming foldable unless Samsung has kept something secret to surprise us.

Recently, the US pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold6 was revealed for all the variants, and the leak suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will cost $100 more than the Galaxy Z Fold5. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip6's purported pricing has been revealed and it seems like the clamshell foldable will also see a $100 rise in its price compared to the Galaxy Z Flip5, which launched for $999 in the US.

According to a fresh leak by tipster OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), the Galaxy Z Flip6 will be offered in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. As per the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB could cost you $1,099, while the 512GB variant could cost you $1,219, suggesting a price bump of $100.

The report also mentioned that the foldable will be available in four colors, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, and Blue, which goes in line with the previous leak that revealed all the different color options, including the online exclusive colors that the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to debut in.

The phone is expected to weigh 187 grams and the display of the Galaxy Z Flip6 will reportedly remain the same size at 6.7 inches. Earlier reports suggest that Samsung may include a 50MP primary camera on the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the phone's folding screen will have minimal crease.

Along with the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung is also expected to launch a slew of Galaxy products next month, such as the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 series, and the Galaxy Ring. A few days ago, mosaic promo images of all the expected products were leaked, which are all expected to launch at the upcoming Unpacked event.