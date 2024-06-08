This is how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will allegedly cost you in Europe

Samsung is rumored to launch a pocket-friendly Galaxy Watch this year, touted as the Galaxy Watch FE. The affordable Galaxy Watch FE has been spotted multiple times in leaks and rumors. Notably, the watch picked up FCC certifications, and then recently, the official support pages of the Galaxy Watch FE went live in multiple regions.

Now, in a fresh leak, the European pricing of the Galaxy Watch FE has been revealed, hinting that the watch will fall under the budget category. In an Amazon Italy listing (which is now removed), first spotted by Ytechb, the Galaxy Watch FE was spotted in three colors, black, silver, and pink gold. Besides this, the listing also reveals that the Galaxy Watch FE will cost you €199, that's roughly $215.

Image via Ytechb

However, the pricing in the US will be lower than the actual conversion, which has always been the case. It is expected to fall under the $200 category in the US or even lower. According to the listing, the Galaxy Watch FE will only be available in a 40mm size.

The affordable smartwatch design and specifications have already been leaked. Speaking of the design, it is expected to carry the same design as the Galaxy Watch4. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Watch FE will come with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396x396 pixel resolution. The smartwatch will be powered by the Exynos W920 chip, clocking at 1.18GHz.

It is expected to be paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. On the software side, the Galaxy Watch FE is speculated to run Wear OS, powered by Samsung One UI Watch 5.0. It could be juiced by a 247mAh battery, offering up to 30 hours of battery life. The entire watch will be made up of aluminum, and it could also come with a water resistance of up to 50 meters.

There are rumors that the Galaxy Watch FE could launch alongside the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra next month at the Unpacked event in Paris.