Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro could receive massive redesign and AI features

Samsung is gearing up for its second Unpacked event of the year in Paris, allegedly set for July, where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6. Some rumors are suggesting that we may also see the affordable Galaxy Z Fold6 FE, but those plans might have been shelved.

Along with the premium foldables, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch7 series, which is rumored to include a Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, replacing the "Pro" model, and the Korean giant could also introduce a new affordable Galaxy Watch FE. For audiophiles, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro TWS, which recently picked up the FCC certification.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Samsung may bring a big redesign to the Galaxy Buds3 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, the first in several years. Though there is no word on what changes we can expect from the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 series, the report by Cho Sun claims that the main focus will be on improving call quality and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

To achieve that, Samsung could introduce a "stem-like" design, which we have already seen with the likes of AirPods and Nothing Ear. The stem-like design brings the mic closer to the mouth, which helps improve the call quality.

Samsung has worked a lot on AI features and has also introduced several of its Galaxy AI features, available on the Galaxy S24 series, to its older devices with the One UI 6.1. And it seems like Samsung may be banking more on AI and could also introduce AI features to the upcoming Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro.

The report suggests that Samsung may bring AI features for translation. The presence of AI will apparently increase the size of the earbuds to make room for a bigger battery.