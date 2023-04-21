SwiftKey for iOS gets customizable toolbar and ability to remove Bing button

Microsoft released an update for SwiftKey on Android a couple of days ago, giving users the much-requested option to remove the Bing button. Now a similar update is available for those using SwiftKey on iOS.

The latest SwiftKey for iOS release brings the ability to remove the recently introduced Bing button. Although the keyboard's official Twitter account says the update lets you customize the toolbar, all customization boils down to just the Bing button: you can toggle it on or off. On the contrary, the Android version lets you select what utilities appear on the toolbar and reorder its items.

Still, despite the limitations, it is good to see the latest SwiftKey iOS update since reviews in the Google Play Store and App Store have shown that quite a large number of users dislike the Bing button regardless of the benefits it provides.

How to hide the Bing button in SwiftKey on iOS:

Update SwiftKey to version 3.0.2 or later. Open SwiftKey and navigate to Settings. Scroll down and toggle off the Always Show Bing Hub Icon option. Disabling that also allows you to reposition the menu button with the Show Menu Button Left option.

It is worth noting that removing the Bing button from SwiftKey's toolbar will not prevent you from using the new features. You can still access Bing Hub by pressing the menu button on the toolbar and tapping Bing Hub.

You can download SwiftKey for iOS from the App Store, and the Android version is available in the Google Play Store.