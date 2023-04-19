Microsoft updates SwiftKey on Android with the ability to remove the Bing button

Microsoft has an update for those using SwiftKey on Android. The latest release addresses the primary complaint from users flooding the Google Play Store reviews section since the latest major update. Some users dislike the permanent Bing button on the toolbar, so now Microsoft has a solution for those discontented with the new Bing integration.

If you want to remove the Bing button from SwiftKey's toolbar, download the latest version from the Google Play Store, launch the keyboard, and click the three-dots button on the toolbar. After that, drag the Bing Hub option out of the toolbar to remove it.

We heard your feedback. With today’s new update from the Play Store, you can adjust the position of the Bing button on the SwiftKey Android toolbar. pic.twitter.com/81e7wcCrb8 — Microsoft SwiftKey (@SwiftKey) April 18, 2023

As of now, the customizable toolbar and the ability to remove the Bing button are only available in SwiftKey for Android. SwiftKey users on iOS are less lucky and must continue dealing with the permanent Bing button in the upper-left corner.

The recent Bing addition to SwiftKey on Android and iOS gives customers quick access to Bing Search, Bing Chat, and a new rewrite option that lets you rephrase a message with four styles: professional, casual, polite, and social media. You can try the upgrade by downloading SwiftKey from the Google Play Store (if you use Android) and the App Store (if you are an iPhone user).