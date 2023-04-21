Almost all the Google Pixel Fold specs reportedly leak, including a Pixel Watch freebie deal

If you were looking to learn pretty much everything about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold smartphones, your wishes have apparently been granted. A new leak has reportedly revealed all the details about Google's foldable phone, and there are at least a couple of surprises.

The leaks come from Jon Prosser on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel. One of the surprises is that he claims that Google may make a teaser announcement about the Pixel Fold on Wednesday, April 26. If true, that means we won't have to wait until the Google I/O 2023 developers conference that's coming on May 10. The other surprise is that if you purchase the Pixel Fold, you will also get a Pixel Watch as a freebie.

The video has confirmed earlier reports that the Pixel Fold will have a starting price of $1,799, but that's with the 256GB storage version. There will also be a 512GB storage model that will reportedly cost $1,919. Inside, there's supposed to be Google's in-house second-gen Tensor chip, with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The front screen of the phone will reportedly have a 5.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,092 × 1,080. When unfolded, the inner screen is supposed to be a 7.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,208 × 1,840. You can expect a 120Hz refresh rate from both screens.

The video claims that the Pixel Fold will have a 48MP main rear camera, along with ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, both of which will be 10.8MP. One thing that has not been revealed yet is the battery size. Prosser says Google will claim it will last "beyond 24 hours" and could last up to 72 hours with some extreme battery savings settings.

Pre-orders are supposed to start on May 10 and they should start shipping sometime in late June.