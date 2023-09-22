Microsoft is rolling out new AI-based features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard

There were definitely a ton of AI and Windows 11-based announcements made by Microsoft on Thursday. However, the company also revealed some new AI-powered features that will be rolling out to its popular Swiftkey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. In today's official Bing blog post, Microsoft went over those announcements which include quite a few new additions to the app.

One big announcement was the reveal of a new AI-powered camera filter feature for Switfkey users. You can quickly create creative and fun photos, videos, and even GIFs on your smartphone or tablet with over 250 tools and filters options. Some of those effects and lenses come from Snapchat, which is another example of Microsoft's continued partnership with Snap.

Yet another new feature that's rolling out is AI-powered custom stickers in the Swiftkey app. You can use the keyboard to take a selfie, and then, using the power of Bing Image Creator, you can make new stickers based on your selfie that can be shared with others, including third-party apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

If you use Swiftkey to text message others, the new Editor function could come in very handy. The AI-powered feature will let you highlight a message, and you can receive suggestions on how to improve your grammar or get spelling and punctuation corrections.

Finally, the Swiftkey app will let you access Bing Image Creator directly. Just select the Create feature, and then type in a text prompt to make a new AI-developed image or art piece. You can then quickly send it to your friends online. Bing Image Creator will soon add support for OpenAI's more advanced DALL-E 3 image generator.

Microsoft says these new AI-based Swiftkey features are rolling out now, although it may take a while for some of you to get full access to them.