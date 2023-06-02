System76 unveils the Galago Pro ultraportable laptop starting at $999

Neowin · with 0 comments

System76 Galago Pro photo

System76, an OEM that’s focused on open-source computing, has announced the availability of the refreshed Galago Pro ultraportable laptop. The Galago Pro includes the latest 13th Gen Intel H-class CPUs, integrated Intel graphics, and a 144Hz screen.

The company is pitching the Galago Pro to developers, students, and professionals who need a powerful computer but are always on the move. System76 believes this laptop will be a “top contender” in the ultraportable laptop market and the price reflects that, starting at $999.

“The Galago Pro moving to H class CPU is a pretty big move,” said Benjamin Shpurker, Product Manager. “H class without NVIDIA has been desired for quite a while! So we're thrilled to be able to offer this.”

System76 Galago Pro photo

The full specifications of the Galago Pro are as follows:

Operating System

Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Firmware

System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps)

System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware
Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core i5-13500H: Up to 4.7 GHz - 18MB Cache - 4 P-Cores - 8 E-Cores

13th Gen Intel® Core i7-13700H: Up to 5.0 GHz - 24MB Cache - 6 P-Cores - 8 E-Cores

Display

14.1″ 1920×1080 FHD, Matte Finish, 144Hz
Graphics

Intel® Iris Xe Graphics
Memory

Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 @ 3200MHz
Storage

1 × M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe. Up to 4TB total.
Expansion

1 × Thunderbolt™ 4, 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD Card Reader
Input

Multitouch Clickpad, Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard
Networking

Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Video Ports

HDMI, Thunderbolt 4

Audio

Stereo Speakers, 1× Headphone/Microphone Combo
Camera

720p HD Webcam

Security

Kensington® Lock

Battery

Li-Ion - 53 Wh
Charger

90 Watts, AC-in 100~240V, 50~60Hz, DC-out 19V, 4.74A

90W+ USB Type-C Charging Compatible
Dimensions

12.79″ × 8.86″ × 0.72″ (32.49 × 22.50 × 1.82cm)
Weight

3.2 lbs (1.45kg)

Base weight. Varies on configuration.
Model galp7

Some other interesting aspects of the Galago Pro are its glare-resistant display and the inclusion of customizable keyboard LEDs via the System76 Keyboard Configurator app. The company also said it will help you extend the life of your new Galago Pro by providing repair guides, replacement parts, lifetime support, and firmware updates.

To design and buy a Galago Pro from System76, just head over to the company’s website and press Design + Buy.

