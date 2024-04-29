Intel 12th and 13th Gen Core 13700K, 13600K, 12900K, 12700K CPUs tumble to lowest prices

Intel CPUs have not had the best time in the last few years. Not only has Intel not been able to compete with AMD in terms of power efficiency, but recently, there have also been widespread stability issues with OOM error messages and game crashes.

Intel claims it is mostly its board partners that are to blame for this, so it is likely the issues may be resolved with future motherboard firmware updates that will rectify the values causing such stability problems.

The failure to effectively and properly compete with AMD Ryzen is now leading to price cuts for Team Blue's CPUs.

The price cuts are on several of the company's 13th Gen (Raptor Lake) and 12th Gen (Alder Lake) desktop parts that belong to Intel's Socket LGA1700 motherboards.

Get them at the links below. Keep in mind that these are all unlocked parts and you will need a decent AIO cooler, ideally 240 or 360mm. A good quality air cooler will do too but then the case needs to have excellent airflow:

Intel Core i7-13700K Gaming Desktop Processor 16 cores (8 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked: $339.99 (Amazon US)

Intel Core i5-13600K Desktop Processor 14 (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked: $268.99 (Amazon US)

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor with Integrated Graphics and 16 (8P+8E) Cores up to 5.2 GHz Unlocked: $296.99 (Amazon US)

Intel Core i7-12700K Gaming Desktop Processor with Integrated Graphics and 12 (8P+4E) Cores up to 5.0 GHz: $214.99 (Amazon US)

