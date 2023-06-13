The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S will reportedly and finally add a rotating display module

Way back in 2018, Microsoft announced the Surface Hub 2S, the second generation version of its Surface Hub giant touchscreen whiteboard PCs. The PC finally launched in 2019, but the company said it would also launch another product, the Surface Hub 2X, which would include features like Dynamic Rotation and a way to link up four displays side-by-side.

In the end, Microsoft indefinitely delayed the Surface Hub 2X, stating that it would continue to update the current Surface Hub 2X. In late 2022, it was reported that Microsoft was working on a cartridge update for the device with the code name "Upward" that would improve the whiteboard's CPU with an 11th Gen Intel processor.

Today, Windows Central updated that original report, stating that, according to its sources, the Upward module would also finally allow the Surface Hub 2S to rotate from horizontal to vertical positions. That also means the device's Teams app would also support working in a vertical mode. There's no word yet on if this module would also support the linking of multiple screens side-by-side.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on when exactly the "Upward" module for the Surface Hub 2S would finally become available to its previous customers. There's also no word on its pricing, although we would expect it to be on the pricey side.

In March, Microsoft did quietly announce plans to release an updated version of the Surface Hub 2S. It's likely that the company will sell cartridge updates to current Surface Hub 2S owners while also selling the fully updated version to new customers. Either version will apparently be the only way to get the new Teams Rooms experience, as it won't be supported on the current Surface Hub 2S. Support for that device is scheduled to end on October 14, 2025.