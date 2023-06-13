GPU deals: AMD RX 6600, 6650 XT, 6700 XT, the best 1080p gaming GPUs, at prices hard to pass

It has generally been a great time to get into PC gaming or to upgrade your old system as most computer hardware parts nowadays are selling at really good prices. While we cover plenty of these deals here at Neowin, like SSDs, and hard disks (HDDs), both internal as well as external, graphics cards too have been falling in price, especially ones from AMD.

In this article, we cover a bunch of AMD Radeon GPUs which are currently well under their MSRPs. In fact, these are selling at the lowest prices they have ever been.

The article looks at the Radeon RX 6600, the 6650 XT, which are ideal for 1080p gaming. Alongside that, we also have the 10GB RX 6700, the RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT, which are more capable and will last you quite a while on Full HD (Buying links below).

Alternatively, the 6700 series is also quite adept at 1440p gaming due to their 10 and 12GB VRAM, and one can even do some light 4K gaming if they do not play the latest and greatest AAA titles at the highest available settings.

In terms of performance, the RX 6650 XT is around 30-35% faster than the RX 6600. So while the latter is more expensive, it also outputs more frames and both are great value-for-money products.

Moving on to the RX 6700, this graphics card is again around 10-15% faster than the 6650 XT and it also offers 25% more VRAM, in case you aren't too secure about the 8GB of memory. Add another ~10% on top and you get the RX 6700 XT. Finally, the 6750 XT is another ~8% better than the 6700 XT.

If one is wondering how these compare to Nvidia, for rasterization (general gaming), the RX 6650 XT is ~15% faster than the RTX 3060 12GB model. The RX 6600, though, is about ~12% slower, but it is also far less expensive. Meanwhile, the 6750 XT is faster in raster than both RTX 3060 Ti and the new RTX 4060 Ti.

ASRock Challenger D RX 6750 XT

Get the RX 6600, 6650 XT, 6700 XT, and, the 6750 XT at the links below. Most of the models here are from ASRock and they are all Sold and Shipped by Amazon and/or Newegg. One of these is also an XFX model.

