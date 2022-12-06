Microsoft prepares an upgraded cartridge unit for the second-gen Surface Hub

Microsoft unveiled the second-gen Surface Hub in 2018 to substitute the original (now unsupported) model with much more powerful and better-looking hardware. The Surface Hub 2 features several unique quirks, one of which lets customers upgrade or repair the device's guts with ease: just undo one screw and slide out the entire compute module containing the CPU, RAM, motherboard, and other components you might want to refresh.

A new report reveals that Microsoft is working on a more powerful cartridge for the Surface Hub 2. Codenamed "Upward," the new model will bring 11th Gen Intel processors to replace the original and aging (just like the Cartridge Unit from Futurama) module with 8th Gen Intel chips. Unfortunately, other specs and price tags remain a mystery alongside the promised rotation feature. There is also no information about the long-promised Surface Hub 2X with its now-ditched Windows Core OS. As for the timeframes, Windows Central claims Microsoft is aiming to release the Upward somewhere in 2023.

The Surface Hub 2 and its accessories (compute cartridge or the recently introduced $800 web camera) are devices Microsoft positions squarely at enterprise customers, so do not expect the company to sell you one through its online store any time soon. For now, the largest Surface available for an average consumer is the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5, and the only module you can replace as easily as the compute module in the Surface Hub 2 is the built-in SSD.