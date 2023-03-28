Microsoft announces second-generation Surface Hub 2S

Microsoft has announced a new version of its largest Surface computer, which is not the recently updated Surface Studio 2+. The enterprise-focused Surface Hub 2S, with its massive 50 and 85-inch variants, is the largest Surface one can buy, and its latest refresh delivers a few upgrades over the original Surface Hub 2S.

The updated Surface Hub 2S is the first touch-enabled digital board to run Teams Rooms on Windows. Microsoft says moving from Windows 10 Team Edition (the OS that powers the first-gen Surface Hub 2S) unlocks several "top-requested Teams Rooms" features for users and IT Admins. For example, the updated Surface Hub now supports Front Row, persistent chant, and consistent remote management capabilities.

Microsoft has yet to reveal what hardware powers the refreshed Surface Hub 2S. All we know for now is that it is available in the exact sizes as its predecessor, allowing companies to pick either a 50-inch or 84-inch screen size. Windows Central claims the computer runs the updated cartridge unit powered by an 11th gen Intel Core processor (the first details about the refresh emerged at the end of 2022).

Microsoft says the new Teams Rooms experience will only be available on the second-generation Surface Hub 2S. However, the company will continue shipping security updates and critical fixes for the original Surface Hub 2S until October 14, 2025 (Microsoft stopped supporting the original Surface Hub in November 2022).

There is no information on whether Microsoft plans to sell the refreshed "brains" with newer hardware to existing customers. Still, it is clear that upgrading the "brains" or the entire computer is the only way to get hands on the new Teams Rooms experience for the Surface Hub 2S.

The updated Surface Hub 2S will be available later this year, and companies can ask their Surface specialists or resellers for more information.