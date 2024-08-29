The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition may come with Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP camera

Recently, it was tipped that the slimmer version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 won't be called Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim or Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra. Instead, it will be known as the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. Now, a couple of new leaks have surfaced, giving us interesting details about the upcoming foldable.

Tipster Evan Blass (via IceUniverse) has shared a post on X, revealing insights about the dimensions of the mysterious Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. The foldable has a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch inner display.

Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition allegedly measures 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm when unfolded. For comparison, the standard Galaxy Z Fold6 measures 13mm when folded and 6.1mm in its unfolded position.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold special edition（Galaxy Z Fold Slim）

4.9mm，10.6mm

6.5“，8.0”

source： @evleaks pic.twitter.com/jIDWTgTkgd — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2024

This suggests that the Special Edition model carries a slimmer profile than the standard model, only if the leaks are true. However, this new information contradicts a previous report that claimed the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could be between 11mm and 11.5mm thin.

Furthermore, Evan Blass also shared a post (via SamMobile) suggesting that the rumored Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could come with a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor, the same as the one found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The camera is speculated to offer a 2x optical zoom.

This implies that the device could offer camera performance similar to, if not better than, this year's Galaxy S-series flagship. It has already been tipped that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra/SE could feature an upgraded 5MP under-display camera, with a 10MP front-facing camera on the cover display and a 12MP rear-facing ultrawide camera.

Rumors suggest that Samsung may be using a titanium backplate instead of SUS (Steel Use Stainless) metal. The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is expected to launch sometime in September. However, it is speculated to be exclusive to South Korea and China. Notably, in China, the phone could launch as Samsung W25.