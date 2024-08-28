Samsung may not name its thinner Galaxy Z Fold6 as Slim or Ultra but use this name instead

Leaks about the upcoming thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 variant, purportedly dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra, have been pouring in from all corners. However, a new tip suggests that Samsung may not call its thinner Galaxy Z Fold6 model "Slim" or "Ultra" after all.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass took to social media platform X to highlight that the slimmer Galaxy Z Fold6 will be actually known as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. The post contains some explicit words, though (via Android Authority).

Fuck the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim

Fuck the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra Hola, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Evan Blass (@evleaks)

This name is totally unexpected compared to the previously assumed "Slim" and "Ultra" monikers. For now, there is no clarity if Samsung would use the full Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition or simply call it the Galaxy Z Fold6 SE.

Recently, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra/SE picked up SafetyKorea certification suggesting that the device may be nearing its official launch. There were rumors that the device will come with an upgraded under-display camera, and could feature a 5MP camera over the 4MP on the Galaxy Z Fold6.

Reportedly, Samsung may use titanium as the backplate material for the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra/SE instead of SUS (Steel Use Stainless). While the device is expected to be slim, there are reports that the phone may not be as slim as its Chinese counterparts.

There is speculation that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra/SE only in South Korea and China. The device is rumored to launch in Korea on September 25, which is less than a month away. Later the phone is expected to go official in China dubbed as the Samsung W25.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim/Ultra/SE is anticipated to be the company's thinnest foldable, measuring just over 10mm. For comparison, the standard Galaxy Z Fold6 measures 12mm. The price of the phone is expected to be somewhere around KRW 2.8 million (roughly $2,100).

Do note that these are just rumors and any piece of information should be taken with a huge grain of salt.