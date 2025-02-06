Ubisoft updates Watch Dogs 1 and 2 to add Steam Achievements

Since late 2024, Ubisoft has been actively updating its library of older games on Steam to include achievements. The feature was only available on its own Ubisoft Connect platform for many titles until the sudden decision to enable them on Steam. So far, series such as Assassin's Creed and Ghost Recon have been updated with support, and now, the hacking-focused open-world action game franchise Watch Dogs has entered the fray, too.

Instead of being silent updates, this time, Ubisoft has publically confirmed the addition of Steam Achievements to the two games in the mainline series:

Attention Dedsec, We are pleased to announce that Steam Achievements are now available for Watch Dogs! As a heads up, achievements will be retroactively earned for the accomplishments already completed in your game. For the sync to happen you need to launch the game once, and the previously unlocked Ubisoft Connect achievements will be automatically unlocked on Steam. Keep your eyes peeled, Hackers!

The above message was posted on the Steam page of the 2014-released open-world action game Watch_Dogs. An almost identical message appeared earlier today on the store page of Watch_Dogs 2, confirming it as the next game to receive achievements. Interestingly, Watch Dogs: Legion, the 2020-released entry that took players to a dystopian London, is yet to receive a similar update, though this may be coming soon.

Looking at the latest Steam updates, Ubisoft has so far added achievements to Far Cry 3 through 6, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, Unity, Rogue, Syndicate, as well as Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint as recent additions. The updates started arriving after Ubisoft decided to finally ditch its PC exclusivity program and make Steam a day-one launch platform for its latest games, starting with Assassin's Creed Shadows.