Ubisoft stealthily adds Steam achievements to Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint

Ubisoft's latest push into fully integrating its games into Steam continues. While the company has been publishing its games onto the rival storefront for many years now, even with breaks in the middle, not all of them have landed with features like achievements. The trend has been changing recently though, and rapidly.

Last week, Ubisoft added Steam achievement support for two of its Assassin's Creed titles: Unity and Black Flag, a decade after their launch. This time, the company has opted for the Ghost Recon franchise for its latest stealth Steam achievement drop, specifically the most two recent entries.

The game that sent the classic series into the open-world realm, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands from 2017, as well as its sequel Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint from 2019 are the latest games to receive the widely requested feature all these years later.

Previously, PC players would have to purchase or link the game on to the Ubisoft Connect platform to receive achievements. All in all, Ghost Recon Wildlands (plus its DLC) tout 57 achievements, while Breakpoint's campaign has 50 for unlocking.

The update to the Steam backend was not announced by Ubisoft, much like the Assassin's Creed changes. But as seen in the SteamDB update histories, and on each of the game's Steam store pages, achievements are now a part of the two titles. Players who already have time spent in the games should have any relevant achievements for their saves unlock automatically when launching the Steam version now.

With Assassin's Creed and Ghost Recon out of the way, Ubisoft still has some series on Steam without achievement support, including Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and several other Tom Clancy games. We will have to wait and see whether Ubisoft's Steam support for classic games trend continues, just as it plans to do for its latest titles.